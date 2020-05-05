Overview

Dr. Susan King, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Memorial University Of Nf and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.



Dr. King works at Susan King, MD in Cedar Park, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.