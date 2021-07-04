Dr. Susan King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan King, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan King, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with Tex Neuroscis Inst
Dr. King works at
Neuraxis Monitoring Group Lp21 Spurs Ln Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 614-6070
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Susan King, MD
- Neurotology
- English
- 1396783528
Education & Certifications
- Tex Neuroscis Inst
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.