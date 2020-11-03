Dr. Susan Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Kim, MD is a Dermatologist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
-
1
Lake Washington Dermatology10117 NE 58th St Ste 200, Kirkland, WA 98033 Directions (425) 821-6363
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
I've been a patient for many years. She's so thorough!
About Dr. Susan Kim, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1982634507
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Smith College
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Ringworm and Tinea Versicolor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.