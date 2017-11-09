Dr. Susan Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Kim, MD
Dr. Susan Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Palos Community Hospital.
Internal Medicine636 Raymond Dr Ste 300, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 961-4155Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Palos Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Kim has been my primary care doctor for the last 10+ years. I could not recommend her more. She is very empathetic. She takes her time to really listen and offers very practical and complete follow up.
About Dr. Susan Kim, MD
- English
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Me
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
