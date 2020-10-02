Dr. Susan Khalil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Khalil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Khalil, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY.
Locations
Dubin Breast Center20 E 46th St, New York, NY 10017 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor - attentive, empathetic, patient-oriented.
About Dr. Susan Khalil, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
- 1194081539
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
