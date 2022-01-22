Dr. Susan Kessler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Kessler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Kessler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.
Dr. Kessler works at
Locations
-
1
Susan A Kessler MD Pllc700 McClellan St Ste 102, Schenectady, NY 12304 Directions (518) 344-7527
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kessler?
People who love what they do tend to be great at it and Dr.Kessler is no exception to that rule. I have been seeing her for over a decade; she is passionate about her work and always in a great mood. I found out last year that I needed cataract surgery while still in my fifties. Dr.Kessler recommended the Acrysof IQ Vivity IOL by Alcon, and I am extremely impressed with the results! No more glasses for the vast majority of my activities; no more fog when coming in from the cold or wearing a mask; I work in I.T. and my computer monitors have not been this clear in decades; I also play flute and piano and it's a delight to see the sheet music so clearly. As for the surgery itself, I must give kudos to the Albany Eye Surgery Center where several area ophthalmologists operate; the staff is wonderful, you are in and out in about 3 hours, most of which is prep time as the surgery itself takes about 20 minutes and recovery is painless, with your vision improving drastically within 24 hours.
About Dr. Susan Kessler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1538105358
Education & Certifications
- Boston Chldns Hosp
- St Vincent's Hosp
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Weill Cornell Medical
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kessler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kessler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kessler works at
Dr. Kessler has seen patients for Migraine, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kessler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.