Dr. Susan Kessler, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (74)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Susan Kessler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.

Dr. Kessler works at Dr. Susan Kessler in Schenectady, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Susan A Kessler MD Pllc
    700 McClellan St Ste 102, Schenectady, NY 12304 (518) 344-7527

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ellis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Treatment frequency



Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Coreoplasty Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jan 22, 2022
    People who love what they do tend to be great at it and Dr.Kessler is no exception to that rule. I have been seeing her for over a decade; she is passionate about her work and always in a great mood. I found out last year that I needed cataract surgery while still in my fifties. Dr.Kessler recommended the Acrysof IQ Vivity IOL by Alcon, and I am extremely impressed with the results! No more glasses for the vast majority of my activities; no more fog when coming in from the cold or wearing a mask; I work in I.T. and my computer monitors have not been this clear in decades; I also play flute and piano and it's a delight to see the sheet music so clearly. As for the surgery itself, I must give kudos to the Albany Eye Surgery Center where several area ophthalmologists operate; the staff is wonderful, you are in and out in about 3 hours, most of which is prep time as the surgery itself takes about 20 minutes and recovery is painless, with your vision improving drastically within 24 hours.
    Anne-Marie Serre — Jan 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Susan Kessler, MD
    About Dr. Susan Kessler, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1538105358
    Education & Certifications

    • Boston Chldns Hosp
    • St Vincent's Hosp
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • Weill Cornell Medical
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Kessler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Kessler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Kessler works at Dr. Susan Kessler in Schenectady, NY.

    Dr. Kessler has seen patients for Migraine, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, and more.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

