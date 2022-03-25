Overview

Dr. Susan Kennedy, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.



Dr. Kennedy works at Primary Healthcare Inc in Des Moines, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.