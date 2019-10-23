Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Katz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Katz, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Katz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bart A Kummer MD111 Broadway Fl 2, New York, NY 10006 Directions (212) 263-9700Thursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
NYU Dermatologic Associates530 1st Ave Ste 7R, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5889
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Katz?
Dr. Katz has been my dermatologist for the last few years. She is very thorough and gives thoughtful answers to all of your skincare questions. Additionally, she is very responsive to the internal MyChart email system, which has saved me coming into the office more than once.
About Dr. Susan Katz, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1902866627
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz works at
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Cold Sore, Herpes Simplex Infection and Genital Herpes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.