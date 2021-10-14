Dr. Susan Kalota, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Kalota, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Kalota, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Kalota works at
Locations
Urological Assoc of Southern Az PC6325 E TANQUE VERDE RD, Tucson, AZ 85715 Directions (520) 795-5830
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Kalota since 2003 she saved my live from bladder cancer and has scoped me some 30 time the most professional experienced courteous doctor you will ever find you can trust her and depend on her for your health and well being.I have recommended her to many and will continue to do so.
About Dr. Susan Kalota, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego Medical Center
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalota has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalota accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalota has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalota on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalota. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalota.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalota, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalota appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.