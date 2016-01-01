Dr. Susan Kais, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kais is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Kais, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Kais, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL.
Dr. Kais works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Inflammatory Bowel Disease Clinic at Orlando2315 N Orange Ave Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kais?
About Dr. Susan Kais, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- 1265607667
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kais has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kais has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kais works at
Dr. Kais has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diarrhea and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kais on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kais speaks Arabic.
Dr. Kais has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kais.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kais, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kais appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.