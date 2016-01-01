Overview

Dr. Susan Joseph, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and San Mateo Medical Center.



Dr. Joseph works at San Mateo Medical Center EMR in San Mateo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.