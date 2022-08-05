Dr. Susan Jordan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Jordan, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Jordan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Dr. Jordan works at
Locations
Fayetteville1265 Highway 54 W Ste 102, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 460-1900
Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta Newnan2201 Newnan Crossing Blvd E # 100, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 460-4747
Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta Peachtree City2785 HIGHWAY 54, Peachtree City, GA 30269 Directions (770) 460-0094Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jordan is the best. Always cheerful, competent and extremely knowledgeable. I wouldn't consider going to anyone else. I can't recommend her enough.
About Dr. Susan Jordan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical School
- Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Residency
- Harvard Medical School
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
