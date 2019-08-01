See All General Surgeons in Flushing, NY
Dr. Susan Saint John, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Susan Saint John, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Susan Saint John, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. 

Dr. Saint John works at TJH Medical Services in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Scott Belsley, MD
Dr. Scott Belsley, MD
4.0 (17)
View Profile
Dr. Peter Pastuszko, MD
Dr. Peter Pastuszko, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Panagiotis Manolas, MD
Dr. Panagiotis Manolas, MD
4.5 (48)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mario E Bortolussi MD PC
    14601 45th Ave Ste 211, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 670-5775

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flushing Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excision of Breast Tumor
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Excision of Breast Tumor
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Saint John?

    Aug 01, 2019
    Breast Cancer is the worst thing anyone can hear. There was no better place to go and no better person to turn to for care. Dr. Susan Saint John has an immense amount of experience and knowledge when it comes to caring for patience who are diagnosed with cancer or who are likely to have cancer. Her caring nature prepared me for a battle that I soon discovered was a journey I did not have to embark on. However, throughout the difficult time of not knowing what my life would turn into, she gave me strength and courage to battle breast cancer if i needed to. My gratitude goes out to Dr. Saint John who has more than 30 years experience in the field. I highly recommend Dr. Saint John to anyone who is in need of care when it comes to possible breast cancer. Thank you Dr. Saint John for all of your help, for your gentle and kind words, for your words of encouragement.
    Milica Lazarovski — Aug 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Susan Saint John, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Susan Saint John, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Saint John to family and friends

    Dr. Saint John's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Saint John

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Susan Saint John, MD.

    About Dr. Susan Saint John, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417913054
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Saint John, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saint John is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saint John has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saint John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saint John works at TJH Medical Services in Flushing, NY. View the full address on Dr. Saint John’s profile.

    Dr. Saint John has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saint John on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Saint John. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saint John.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saint John, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saint John appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Susan Saint John, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.