Dr. Susan Irvine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irvine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Irvine, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Irvine, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Irvine works at
Locations
-
1
SSM Health1035 Bellevue Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (314) 925-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Irvine?
She’s knowledgeable and thorough
About Dr. Susan Irvine, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1558394239
Education & Certifications
- St Louis U/cardinal Glennon
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Irvine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Irvine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Irvine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Irvine works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Irvine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irvine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irvine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irvine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.