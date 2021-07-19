Dr. Susan Iorio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iorio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Iorio, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Iorio, MD is a Dermatologist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine.
Dr. Iorio works at
Locations
Regency Specialties14725 W Mountain View Blvd Ste 250, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 243-9077
Arrowhead6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste 100, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 376-7600
Phoenix4400 N 32nd St Ste 250, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 277-7686
Surprise14239 W Bell Rd Ste 101, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 544-7755
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lorio is the best doctor I have ever been to! She listens to all my concerns, takes her time, is patient with all my questions and takes her time answering them.
About Dr. Susan Iorio, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1538238373
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital Pittsburgh
- Tulane University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iorio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iorio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iorio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iorio has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Plantar Wart, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iorio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Iorio. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iorio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iorio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iorio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.