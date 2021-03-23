Dr. Susan Humphreys, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Humphreys is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Humphreys, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Humphreys, MD is a Dermatologist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS.
Dr. Humphreys works at
Locations
-
1
Associated Skin Care Specialists7205 UNIVERSITY AVE NE, Minneapolis, MN 55432 Directions (763) 571-4000
-
2
Associated Skin Care Specialists - Coon Rapids3833 Coon Rapids Blvd NW Ste 280, Minneapolis, MN 55433 Directions (763) 576-8927
-
3
Associated Skin Care Specialists11107 Ulysses St NE Ste 200, Blaine, MN 55434 Directions (763) 576-9212
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Humphreys?
Amazing doctor!! Takes time with you and is very thorough!! Great sense of humor....would highly recommend!!!!
About Dr. Susan Humphreys, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1679519094
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Humphreys has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Humphreys accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Humphreys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Humphreys works at
Dr. Humphreys has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Humphreys on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Humphreys. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Humphreys.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Humphreys, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Humphreys appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.