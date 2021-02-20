Overview

Dr. Susan Hudson, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Tx a & M Univ Sys Hsc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and Resolute Health Hospital.



Dr. Hudson works at Champaign Dental Group in San Antonio, TX with other offices in New Braunfels, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.