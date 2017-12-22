Dr. Hubbard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Hubbard, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Hubbard, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Hubbard works at
Locations
Inwood Village Pediatrics5470 W Lovers Ln Ste 330, Dallas, TX 75209 Directions (214) 956-7337
Pediatric Associates of Dallas8355 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 200, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 369-7661
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sue is great! She's so knowledgeable and up to date on relevant research. I can tell she's really passionate about children's health. Just as importantly, she is friendly, caring, and sweet to my kids. Great doctor.
About Dr. Susan Hubbard, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1033179031
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hubbard accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hubbard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hubbard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hubbard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hubbard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hubbard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.