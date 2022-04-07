Overview

Dr. Susan Hsu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



Dr. Hsu works at Washington Township Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA with other offices in Pleasanton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.