Dr. Susan Horvath, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Horvath, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois|University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.
Locations
St. Mark's OBGYN1140 E 3900 S Ste 400, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (435) 254-5911Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Honestly she is the best obgyn I have ever went to. She is very reassuring and sweet, and helps you to understand any issues or questions you have (She listens). And very professional. She helped me deliver my last two born babies, and I honestly think she is the best OBGYN Doctor!
About Dr. Susan Horvath, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023086444
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Denver|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center School Of Med Denver Co
- University of Illinois|University of Illinois College of Medicine
