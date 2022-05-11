Overview

Dr. Susan Horvath, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois|University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Horvath works at St. Mark's OBGYN in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.