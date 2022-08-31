Overview

Dr. Susan Hoover, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Hoover works at H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.