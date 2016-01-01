Dr. Susan Hong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Hong, MD
Dr. Susan Hong, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Akron General1 Akron General Ave, Akron, OH 44307 Directions (216) 353-0222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Susan Hong, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1114918422
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York
- AULTMAN HOSPITAL
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Hong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hong works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
