Dr. Susan Hirata, MD

Pediatrics
4 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Susan Hirata, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of St. Eustatius - Dutch West Indies and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Hirata works at LaCanada Pediatrics in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    LaCanada Pediatrics
    3006 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 530, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (702) 213-4910

Hospital Affiliations
  Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Administrative Physical
Immunization Administration
Pediatric Obesity
Administrative Physical
Immunization Administration
Pediatric Obesity

Administrative Physical
Immunization Administration
Pediatric Obesity
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Circumcision
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Down Syndrome
Dysentery
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperlipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lipid Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Motion Sickness
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Nosebleed
Obesity Counseling
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Pediatric Overweight
Peptic Ulcer
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Apr 13, 2017
    Dr is great. The staff is nice, but sitting on hold 40 minutes for an appointment is insane, happens every time. That's the only thing they can improve on.
    About Dr. Susan Hirata, MD

    Pediatrics
    English, Japanese and Spanish
    1548424583
    Education & Certifications

    University of Nevada
    University of Nevada
    University of St. Eustatius - Dutch West Indies
    Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Hirata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hirata has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hirata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hirata works at LaCanada Pediatrics in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Hirata’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirata.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

