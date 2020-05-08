Dr. Susan Hicks, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hicks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Hicks, DO
Overview
Dr. Susan Hicks, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.
Dr. Hicks works at
Locations
University of Michigan Health- West OB/GYN2221 Health Dr SW Ste 2100, Wyoming, MI 49519 Directions (616) 252-4410
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I was told scary news in the ER. Dr Hicks was absolutely amazing: kind, compassionate, caring. She went through each line of each test and explained it in a way that I understood. I was completely impressed with her care. I will be referring many others to her.
About Dr. Susan Hicks, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1043201551
Education & Certifications
- Butterworth Hospital
- Muskegon General Hospital
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
