Overview

Dr. Susan Hicks, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Hicks works at Champaign Dental Group in Wyoming, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.