Dr. Susan Henley, MD
Dr. Susan Henley, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital.
Colorado Springs Endocrine Clinic PC325 E Fontanero St, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 636-3829
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital
After brain surgery, my neurosurgeon told me I needed to find an endocrinologist in my hometown. I found Dr. Henley and it was a great find! I have regularly scheduled visits each year and she keeps up with my health records. Anyone else needing an endocrinologist, should consider her!
About Dr. Susan Henley, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English
- U Nebr Med Ctr
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- University of Nebraska College of Medicine
