Dr. Susan Harwell, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Harwell works at Centennial Women s Group Summit OB GYN Frist Blvd Ste 738 in Hermitage, TN with other offices in Mt Juliet, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.