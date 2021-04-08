Dr. Susan Harwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Harwell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Harwell, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Locations
Summit OB/GYN5653 Frist Blvd Ste 738, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 874-8006
Mt. Juliet Office660 S Mount Juliet Rd, Mt Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (629) 255-2185
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harwell performs a complete exam and provides derailed explanations of my condition of psoriatic arthritis. She displays a real concern for her patients and has great empathy. I highly recommend her as she is the best doctor for me.
About Dr. Susan Harwell, MD
- Rheumatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harwell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harwell has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Harwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.