Dr. Susan Haney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Haney, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Haney, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Poudre Valley Hospital.
Dr. Haney works at
Locations
-
1
The Womens Clinic of Northern Colorado1107 S Lemay Ave Ste 300, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Directions (970) 493-7442
Hospital Affiliations
- Poudre Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haney?
Unbelievably amazing bed side manner with her patients. My husband and I had a pretty decent scare when my bp went up and I was diagnosed with preclampsia at 34 weeks. I had gone to my appointment alone, when I was told I was going to probably deliver our little girl 6 weeks early I naturally started to cry and felt terrified. She not only reassured me everything would be alright she comforted me like I was family. Most incredible Dr I have ever seen. 100% recommendation.
About Dr. Susan Haney, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1831163229
Education & Certifications
- U Cincinnati
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haney works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Haney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.