Dr. Susan Halverson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Halverson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They completed their residency with University of Tennessee Medical Center
Dr. Halverson works at
Locations
1
Pediatric Center411 10th St SE Ste 150, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Directions (319) 363-3600
2
Pediatric Center1231 Park Pl NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402 Directions (319) 393-0110
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Iowa City
- UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
We see Dr.Halverson and couldn't feel more comfortable with her. She is knowledgeable, professional, and absolutely wonderful with my son! The office makes it easy to get in and out and we love going there.
About Dr. Susan Halverson, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halverson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halverson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halverson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halverson works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Halverson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halverson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halverson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halverson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.