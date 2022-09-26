Dr. Susan Hakeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hakeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Hakeman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Hakeman, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Hakeman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Authentic Transformations LLC1112 11th St, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 671-0383
Hospital Affiliations
- PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Choice Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hakeman?
Excellent! She is kind, compassionate and a great listener. She helped me reduce medication and explore alternatives. So grateful!
About Dr. Susan Hakeman, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1831236033
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Neuropsych Hospital
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hakeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hakeman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hakeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hakeman works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hakeman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hakeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hakeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hakeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.