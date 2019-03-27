Overview

Dr. Susan Hake, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Canton, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Hake works at Aultman Medical Group Ã¢â‚¬â€œ Family Medicine in North Canton, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.