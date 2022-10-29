Overview

Dr. Susan Haas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Haas works at Champaign Dental Group in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Pap Smear and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.