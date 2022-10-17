Dr. Susan Gunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Gunn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Gunn, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Gunn works at
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Medical Center1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4055
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Needs Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gunn?
Dr Gunn is an excellent Doctor who cares about her patients. She listens to me and takes the time to answer any questions I have and puts me at ease. I would definitely recommend Dr Gunn to someone who needs a pulmonologist
About Dr. Susan Gunn, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1134345986
Education & Certifications
- LSUMC School of Medicine, New Orleans, LA
- Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gunn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gunn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gunn works at
Dr. Gunn has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gunn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gunn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gunn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.