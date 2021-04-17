Dr. Guelich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Guelich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Guelich, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Guelich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Valley Nephrology Associates2602 FRANKLIN RD SW, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 344-1400Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Champaign Dental Group331 Hershberger Rd, Roanoke, VA 24012 Directions (344) 414-0000
-
3
Bma Crystal Springs Dialysis404 McClanahan St SW, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 342-1419
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guelich?
I would definitely recommend Dr. Susan Guelich to anyone with kidney problems. She is very thorough, sensitive to questions, listens and is very caring. I always look forward to my visits with her!
About Dr. Susan Guelich, MD
- Pediatric Nephrology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1912054719
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guelich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guelich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guelich works at
Dr. Guelich has seen patients for Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guelich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Guelich has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guelich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guelich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guelich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.