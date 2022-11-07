Dr. Susan Griffee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Griffee, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Griffee, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Gulf Breeze, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED|University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences - Little Rock and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital, Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.
Dr. Griffee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Andrews Institute1040 Gulf Breeze Pkwy Ste 206, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (850) 733-6306
-
2
Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud4901 Market Place Rd, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 733-6299Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Navarre Baptist Medical Park8888 Navarre Pkwy Ste 101, Navarre, FL 32566 Directions (850) 733-6305
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Griffee?
Dr.Griffee-Belcher has been my doctor for 7 years. She is compassionate, professional and takes time to explain everything and answers all my questions
About Dr. Susan Griffee, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1427378751
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisianan State University Health Sciences Center - New Orleans
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester, MN|Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery|University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp; Surgery
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED|University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences - Little Rock
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffee accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffee works at
Dr. Griffee has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.