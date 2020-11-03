Dr. Susan Gottlieb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottlieb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Gottlieb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Gottlieb, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Gottlieb works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty263 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gottlieb?
I just had a virtual appointment for my daughter! And Dr Susan GOTTLIEB was great! She made me feel so comfortable and it was easy to exchange with Her! You are doing an amazing job Dr GOTTLIEB, and I thank you for your help!
About Dr. Susan Gottlieb, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619961190
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gottlieb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gottlieb accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gottlieb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gottlieb works at
Dr. Gottlieb speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottlieb. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottlieb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gottlieb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gottlieb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.