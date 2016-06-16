Overview

Dr. Susan Goodman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Goodman works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.