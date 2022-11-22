Dr. Goodlive has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Goodlive, MD
Dr. Susan Goodlive, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Central Ohio Primary Care Phy Inc5070 BRADENTON AVE, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 764-1777
University Area Physical Therapy4885 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 326-2700
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Goodlive has been my physician for several years. After my previous physician retired, I heard about Dr. Goodlive and scheduled an appointment. She’s simply outstanding. I’m both thankful and fortunate to have her as my physician. I rate Dr. Goodlive exceptional in all areas that make a great physician including: skilled, thorough, supportive, patient. I’m an allied health professional who tends to view our healthcare system with a critical eye. I hope Dr. Goodlive will be my physician throughout my lifespan. Having her as my physician is something I’m thankful for.
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1861456303
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Goodlive accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodlive has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodlive works at
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodlive. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodlive.
