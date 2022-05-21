Dr. Goodlerner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Goodlerner, MD
Dr. Susan Goodlerner, MD is a Dermatologist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 23451 Madison St Bldg 7, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 539-6003
Torrance Memorial Medical Center3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 325-9110Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Seventeen years ago she first treated me while I was pregnant . She is recommended to me by another doctor who was her patient. I have always been impressed by her knowledge and abilities.
About Dr. Susan Goodlerner, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
