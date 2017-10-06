Dr. Susan Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Goldberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Goldberg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aiken, SC. They completed their residency with Emory University School of Medicine
Dr. Goldberg works at
Locations
Palmetto Pediatric60 Physician Dr Ste 100, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions (803) 641-5437
The Pediatric Office4321 University Pkwy Ste 104, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 660-2932Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Goldberg is an excellent doctor. She has been my son's pediatrician for the past 8 years. He adores her and we won't be using any other doctor until he is too old to see her anymore.
About Dr. Susan Goldberg, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
