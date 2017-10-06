Overview

Dr. Susan Goldberg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aiken, SC. They completed their residency with Emory University School of Medicine



Dr. Goldberg works at Champaign Dental Group in Aiken, SC with other offices in Evans, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.