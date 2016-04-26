Dr. Susan Glockner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glockner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Glockner, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Glockner, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.
Dr. Glockner works at
Locations
Sorrento Valley Office4010 Sorrento Valley Blvd Ste 300, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 793-7860Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews

Dr. Glockner, is one of the best doctors in and out of her field that I have ever had to work with as a patient. She, is conciseness about her work, cares about her patients, listens, ask questions This doctor is interested in me more than just as a patient, interacts with me, and remembers me as an individual. Forthright: The doctor tells me what I need to know in plain language and in a forthright manner.. I admire her and take her advice very seriously. Thank you, Dr. Glockner
About Dr. Susan Glockner, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1184686495
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glockner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glockner accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glockner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Glockner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glockner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glockner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glockner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.