Dr. Susan Girardeau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Girardeau, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Littleton, CO. They completed their residency with Children's Hospital
Dr. Girardeau works at
Locations
Arapahoe Park Pediatrics - Littleton7780 S Broadway Ste 220, Littleton, CO 80122 Directions (303) 963-0243
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Susan has been the pediatrician for our daughter since her birth and it has been 11 years passed and even though we moved far away from her office she is still our doctor. She is very caring and takes time to listen to us and suggest or prescribe medicines. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Susan Girardeau, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1457414229
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Girardeau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Girardeau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Girardeau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Girardeau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Girardeau.
