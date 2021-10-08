Dr. Gerber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Gerber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Gerber, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Gerber works at
Locations
1
Gynecology Oncology Pmws800 Walnut St Fl 14, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 829-3445
2
Cooper Physicians Office1210 Brace Rd Ste 107, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (856) 795-3597
3
Penn Endocrinology301 S 8th St Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Directions (215) 829-3445
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor.
About Dr. Susan Gerber, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerber has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerber.
