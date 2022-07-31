Dr. A George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. A George, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. A George, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. George works at
Locations
Perspectives Counseling888 W Big Beaver Rd Ste 1450, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 244-8644
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She’s been very helpful with medications and I always enjoy talking to her.
About Dr. A George, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1134291255
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Dr. George has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
