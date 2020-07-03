Overview

Dr. Susan Gauthier, DO is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Gauthier works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.