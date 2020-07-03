See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Susan Gauthier, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Susan Gauthier, DO

Neurology
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Susan Gauthier, DO is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Gauthier works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Weight Control Center
    1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Dementia or Depression Screening
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Dementia or Depression Screening
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gauthier?

    Jul 03, 2020
    Highly regarded amongst her peers, patients, superiors . . . workers, I am confident in her as my partner in health; whose vast knowledge, experience, expertise . . . research I rely to stay healthy through routine checkups . . . crisis. On visits, she is in the moment with ONLY me putting me at ease and making me comfortable to talk to her; addressing all of my concerns . . . questions (ome that doesn't pertain to her and even some that I haven't thought of myself); especially during my telehealth COVID visit with her. I am so very thankful for her and grateful that she is and has been my partner . . . provider for several (8+) years. Thank you Dr. Gauthier (A.K.A Dr. G) MJ
    MJ Brooklyn, NY — Jul 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Susan Gauthier, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Susan Gauthier, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gauthier to family and friends

    Dr. Gauthier's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gauthier

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Susan Gauthier, DO.

    About Dr. Susan Gauthier, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285691394
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham and Womens Hosp/Ms Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Boston University Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Elizabeth Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Gauthier, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gauthier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gauthier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gauthier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gauthier works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gauthier’s profile.

    Dr. Gauthier has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gauthier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gauthier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gauthier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gauthier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gauthier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Susan Gauthier, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.