Dr. Susan Garwood, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University Of Texas and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Skyline Medical Center, Tristar Summit Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.



Dr. Garwood works at Centennial Thoracic Surgical Associates - Nashville in Nashville, TN with other offices in Hermitage, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Nodule, Bronchoscopy and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.