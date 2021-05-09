Dr. Susan Garwood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Garwood, MD
Dr. Susan Garwood, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University Of Texas and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Skyline Medical Center, Tristar Summit Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.
Centennial Thoracic Surgical Associates - Nashville2400 Patterson St Ste 215, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2150
Centennial Thoracic Surgical Associates - Hermitage5651 Frist Blvd Ste 711, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (629) 219-7597
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is just wonderful! Really takes the time to talk with you and listens. She explained everything. She was with me during pre-op, held my hand until I fell asleep in the OR, and she was the first person I saw as I woke up in recovery. I highly recommend Dr Garwood. As she often has to deliver bad news to patients, she is very caring and loving and explained everything. I can't say enough good things about her. I wouldn't want to go through this journey without her.
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1801973490
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- University Of Texas
- Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Garwood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garwood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garwood has seen patients for Lung Nodule, Bronchoscopy and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garwood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Garwood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garwood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.