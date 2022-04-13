See All Plastic Surgeons in Albany, NY
Dr. Susan Gannon, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. Susan Gannon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.

Dr. Gannon works at The Plastic Surgery Group in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia, Liposuction and Localized Fat Deposits along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Plastic Surgery Group
    455 Patroon Creek Blvd Ste 101, Albany, NY 12206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 438-0505
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Peter's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Susan Gannon, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    • 1063471209
    Education & Certifications

    • Albany Medical Center Hospital
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • State University Of New York At Albany
    • Plastic Surgery
