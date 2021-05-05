Overview

Dr. Susan Galbraith, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Galbraith works at South Dayton Acute Care Consultants Inc. in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Hyperthyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.