Dr. Susan Galbraith, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Susan Galbraith, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital.
South Dayton Acute Care Consultants Inc.33 W Rahn Rd, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 433-8990
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I worked with Dr. Galbraith for a few years on my thyroid issues. She was absolutely wonderful. Sadly, she is now retired. So clearly she is not accepting new patients. All of the doctor finder websites need to update that statement.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English, Albanian
- 1770565335
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Galbraith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galbraith accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galbraith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galbraith works at
Dr. Galbraith has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Hyperthyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galbraith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Galbraith speaks Albanian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Galbraith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galbraith.
