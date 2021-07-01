See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Susan Futayyeh, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Susan Futayyeh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport.

Dr. Futayyeh works at Futayyeh Susan MD in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Susan Futayyeh, M.D.
    7476 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 766-6622

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pelvic Pain
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status

Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 01, 2021
    Honestly, don't know what I would have done if not for this awesome Doctor! I've been seeing Dr. Futayyah for approximately 20 years now. She is very knowledgeable in many areas on women's health. She's so caring and very compassionate. She truly make you feel special on every visit like you're a good friend and not just a patient. She carefully listens to all your concerns, doesn't rush and responds to each. I love this sweet lady. She's the best doctor ever! Her staff is really polite, and Summer, her nurse/administrator is amazingly fun and cool!
    SJH — Jul 01, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Susan Futayyeh, MD
    About Dr. Susan Futayyeh, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Education & Certifications

    • Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Futayyeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Futayyeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Futayyeh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Futayyeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Futayyeh works at Futayyeh Susan MD in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Futayyeh’s profile.

    Dr. Futayyeh has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Futayyeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Futayyeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Futayyeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Futayyeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Futayyeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

