Dr. Susan Futayyeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Futayyeh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport.
Locations
Susan Futayyeh, M.D.7476 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 766-6622
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Honestly, don't know what I would have done if not for this awesome Doctor! I've been seeing Dr. Futayyah for approximately 20 years now. She is very knowledgeable in many areas on women's health. She's so caring and very compassionate. She truly make you feel special on every visit like you're a good friend and not just a patient. She carefully listens to all your concerns, doesn't rush and responds to each. I love this sweet lady. She's the best doctor ever! Her staff is really polite, and Summer, her nurse/administrator is amazingly fun and cool!
About Dr. Susan Futayyeh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1760543185
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Futayyeh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Futayyeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Futayyeh has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Futayyeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Futayyeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Futayyeh.
