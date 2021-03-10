Dr. Susan Fulmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fulmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Fulmer, MD
Dr. Susan Fulmer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Canandaigua, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital, Strong Memorial Hospital and United Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Lakeside Ent. & Allergy LLC229 Parrish St Ste 250, Canandaigua, NY 14424 Directions (585) 394-8800
-
2
Women's Care Center215 Summit St, Batavia, NY 14020 Directions (585) 409-2002
-
3
Dr. Shoukri M. Wisa Medical Care Pllc164 Washington Ave, Batavia, NY 14020 Directions (585) 344-5331
-
4
Westfall Surgery Center Llp1065 Senator Keating Blvd, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 256-1330
Hospital Affiliations
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- United Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Doctor.....
About Dr. Susan Fulmer, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Fulmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fulmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fulmer has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fulmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fulmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fulmer.
