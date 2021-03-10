Overview

Dr. Susan Fulmer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Canandaigua, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital, Strong Memorial Hospital and United Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Fulmer works at Lakeside Ent. & Allergy LLC in Canandaigua, NY with other offices in Batavia, NY and Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.