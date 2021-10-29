Dr. Susan Freeberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Freeberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Freeberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.
Locations
Knoxville Dermatology Group, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology123 Fox Rd, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 690-9467Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Knoxville Dermatology Group, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology657 Middle Creek Rd, Sevierville, TN 37862 Directions (865) 690-9467Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Incredibly knowledgeable physician. Dr. Freeberg is so personable and caring. I feel very lucky to have found her.
About Dr. Susan Freeberg, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1932165370
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- University of Tennessee Knoxville
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.